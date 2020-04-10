|
Jock Creed Tallman
Ruidoso - Jock Creed Tallman, 79, of Ruidoso passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 4, 2020 in Las Cruces surrounded by family. He was born October 30, 1940 in Las Cruces to John Christie and Pearl Carol (Bowlin) Tallman.
Jock lived throughout Colorado, New Mexico, Nevada, California and the Virgin Islands. He attended high school in Fort Sumner, NM, running track and earning numerous records for his speed. He attended New Mexico State University and the University of Nevada Las Vegas on a basketball scholarship and was an avid sailor, water-skier and bowler. He was quick witted and had a sense of humor. He was also a prankster and enjoyed telling people about his pet snake that lived in his car—after they got in the car.
Jock loved long drives. After marrying in 1966, he and Reva (Kucera) Higgins, would take drives every Sunday with their children, Melissa (affectionately called Stinker by Jock) and Charlotte (affectionately called Charley). Each drive resulted in a stop at a truck stop or a diner. He loved Sonic milkshakes, tacos and huevos rancheros. When he wasn't in the car, he was riding his motorcycle. The couple raised Melissa and Charlotte before separating ways but remained friends until the very end.
Because it was important to Jock, his stepmother Marie "Momo" Tallman remained actively involved in the family's life even after John's death, and every summer the family would take a road trip to see Momo. She continued to provide the love and support she is known for during Jock's passing.
Jock felt fortunate to meet his significant partner Amy Sanford and the couple developed a decades long relationship. Together the duo would travel in their motorhome, often stopping to visit family. When Jock's health began to decline, Amy made sure he continued to eat well and had the best view in the motorhome. She was his rock and Jock's love for her will never be forgotten by the family.
Jock was a licensed contractor and surveyor. He owned numerous businesses throughout St. Thomas, VI, Silver City and Ruidoso.
Jock was preceded in death by his father and mother and his brother Timothy Tallman. He is survived by Marie Tallman; brother Garth Tallman and wife Olga; Amy Sanford; Reva Higgins; Melissa and her husband Jon Schumer and Charlotte Tallman. He loved his grandchildren immensely including Alexis Tallman, Landon Schumer and Jordan Schumer along with many other family and friends.
Jock was a hardworking, compassionate man. He was stubborn in a way that inspired success. In the end he said he was most proud of raising his daughters. He will be missed.
Jock will be cremated, and his family will scatter his ashes across New Mexico, California and Colorado during the ultimate final drive.
