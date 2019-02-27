Resources
More Obituaries for Joe Jarvis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joe "Butch" Jarvis


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joe "Butch" Jarvis Obituary
Joe "Butch" Wesley Jarvis, 75, passed away on February 20, 2019 in Ruidoso Downs, New Mexico. He was born on August 2, 1943 in Lane, Oklahoma. Butch was a resident of Ruidoso Downs, NM for 70 years, a member of the Ruidoso Downs Baptist Church and a lifetime member of the Elks Lodge. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Paulene (Adams) Jarvis and son, Steve Jarvis. Butch is survived by his beloved wife, Judy Jarvis of Ruidoso Downs, NM; daughters, Debbie Lynn Weise and husband Fredrick William of Ruidoso Downs, NM and Janette Denesse Lewis and husband Mark Allen of Ruidoso Downs, NM; brother, Gene Jarvis and wife Connie and sister, Jennie Ann Jarvis. Butch was blessed with 6 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. A Funeral Service is scheduled for Monday, February 25, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. at the Ruidoso Downs Baptist Church. Randy Widener will Officiate. Burial will follow at the Forest Lawn Cemetery in Ruidoso, NM.
Published in Ruidoso News on Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.