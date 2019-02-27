|
Joe "Butch" Wesley Jarvis, 75, passed away on February 20, 2019 in Ruidoso Downs, New Mexico. He was born on August 2, 1943 in Lane, Oklahoma. Butch was a resident of Ruidoso Downs, NM for 70 years, a member of the Ruidoso Downs Baptist Church and a lifetime member of the Elks Lodge. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Paulene (Adams) Jarvis and son, Steve Jarvis. Butch is survived by his beloved wife, Judy Jarvis of Ruidoso Downs, NM; daughters, Debbie Lynn Weise and husband Fredrick William of Ruidoso Downs, NM and Janette Denesse Lewis and husband Mark Allen of Ruidoso Downs, NM; brother, Gene Jarvis and wife Connie and sister, Jennie Ann Jarvis. Butch was blessed with 6 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. A Funeral Service is scheduled for Monday, February 25, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. at the Ruidoso Downs Baptist Church. Randy Widener will Officiate. Burial will follow at the Forest Lawn Cemetery in Ruidoso, NM.
Published in Ruidoso News on Feb. 27, 2019