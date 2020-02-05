|
Johanna LaRue
Johanna LaRue, 78, beloved Mother, was called to her eternal resting place on February 1, 2020. She entered this world on November 27, 1941 in Santa Fe, NM, born to Dean and Lois Hobbs.
Johanna was able to see many parts of the state as she followed her family due to her father being a ranch hand and authentic cowboy. Johanna was a very hard worker and a talented homemaker that took pride in her cooking, sewing, gardening, and homemaking skills.
In 1972, she married her soulmate Leslie "Wayne" LaRue and had 42 years of wedded bliss. She was known for her beautiful quilting and embroidery work.
She is preceded in death by her parents as well as her husband Wayne.
Johanna is survived by her sister Laura Rechinia and husband Dion, Jimmy Hobbs and wife Kathy, and Anita and husband Vince. She is survived by her daughter Lesley Waldrip and husband Jacob, Letty Gaskins and husband Derek, Wilson LaRue and wife Kristina. She is also survived by eight grandchildren and three great grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held on Friday, February 7th, 2020 at 10:00 am at Terpening and Son Mortuary. Ronnie Williams will officiate at the services.
Published in Ruidoso News from Feb. 5 to Feb. 7, 2020