Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
10:30 AM
Remembrance Gardens
Austin, TX
John Hyatt Obituary
John Hyatt of Round Rock, TX passed away on May 4, 2019 at the age of 62 after a long illness.

He was born in Midland, TX to George Ray Hyatt and Charlotte (Rowland) Hyatt. He is survived by his wife, Kathy Hyatt and his stepdaughters, Valerie Fuchs and Leslie Law, their spouses, Brian Fuchs and Christopher Law, his brother Jeff Hyatt and sister-in-law, Paula Hyatt. Also surviving him are three grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews who will miss his sense of humor and their fun times together.

John was predeceased by his parents and sister, Julie Mitchell.

John grew up in Midland, TX. He lived in Austin and Ruidoso NM before returning to the Austin area. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, and collector of musical instruments. John was known to family and friends for his sense of humor and invention of words.

He and Kathy were happily married for 34 years. That love will continue.

There will be an interment and a memorial celebration of John's life at Remembrance Gardens, Austin, TX at 10:30, June 8, 2019. A reception will follow.

Published in Ruidoso News on May 10, 2019
