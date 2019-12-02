|
|
John-Joseph Pena Lucero
John-Joseph Lucero was born December 10th, 1979 in South Boston, Virginia. His early years were spent in Georgia and Big Spring, TX. He attended high school in Mesquite, Texas, outside Dallas. His parents, Anne and Val Lucero, moved to Alto in 2000 with younger son, Timothy. JJ followed behind the next year in order to be closer to his family and watch his brother play football at RHS. He worked at Farley's, the Jockey Club, Ski Apache, and Alto Country Club, among others- quickly making friends in town and fostering a new love for the outdoors.
In 2005, he met his future wife, Kiana Cornelius Lucero, while performing in a local rendition of Don Quixote. The two moved to California shortly after, and John pursued a career in Massage Therapy. He found his calling at a health retreat known as The Ashram, where he led guided hikes, taught yoga and practiced massage. The guests always fell in love with his easy-going personality, charismatic spirit, and energetic dance moves.
JJ and Kiana shared a love for adventure and started on a new journey by moving to Wichita, KS in 2018. John again followed his passion to help people heal through body work at a few spas in the Wichita area while also traveling back to California to immerse people in nature at The Coast Ridge retreat.
John-Joseph's beautiful light left this world on September 5, 2019, but his memory will live on forever in each person that knew and loved him. A memorial will be held to celebrate JJ's life on December 7th at 2 pm at Enchanted Vine: 104 Alto Pines Trail.
Published in Ruidoso News from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2019