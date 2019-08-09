|
|
Rev. John Penn
Ruidoso - Rev. John W. Penn, 82, of Ruidoso passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019 in Ruidoso. He was born September 1, 1936 in Tulsa, OK. He was ordained as an Episcopalian Priest in 1967 and he retired in 2003. He moved to Ruidoso in October, 1989 from El Paso, TX and was at the Episcopal Church of the Holy Mount until his retirement.
He is survived by his children, David Penn, Lisa Driscoll, Michael Penn and Joel Penn; two grandchildren, Lauren Penn and Lindsey Penn and one great grandchild, Judy Corvina. He was preceded in death by his wife, Susan Penn on August 1, 2007.
He service will be Thursday, August 15, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. in the Episcopal Church of the Holy Mount in Ruidoso.
Published in Ruidoso News on Aug. 9, 2019