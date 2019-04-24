Jose Almager



Hondo - Jose Angel Almager, 75, was called to sing and play his guitar in heaven on April 19th, 2019. He was born August 3rd, 1943 in San Angelo, TX. On July 22nd, 1959, he married Elodia Gomez and they were married for 59 years. He was owner of Gray Hawk Construction specializing in painting. His favorite pastimes were collecting rocks, hunting, singing, playing the Bajo Sexto and guitar, as well as enjoying time with his family.



He is preceded in death by his parents Pedro and Adelayda Almaguer and his older brother Pedro Almager.



He is survived by his wife Elodia G. Almager; his children, Eloy Almager of Santa Fe, NM and partner Phil Arellano, Arturo Almager of Albuquerque, NM, Debbie Jo Almager of Albuquerque, NM and her partner Gabe Lucero, Patsy Page Ruidoso Downs, NM and her husband Billy Page and Brigid Herrera Alto, NM and her husband Ervin Herrera.



Pallbearers: Gabriel Dorame, Nicholas Page, Ryan Almager, Javier Cera-Almager, Arturo Almager, Brad Davidson and Luis Cera-Almager



Honorary Pallbearers: 15 Grandchildren, 22 Great-Grandchildren and 1 Great, Great-Grandchild… all who he adored.



Services will be at St. Jude's Catholic Mission, Hwy 70 E, MM 281, San Patricio, NM, with the Rosary @ 9:30 A.M. with Funeral Mass following at 10:00 A.M. Burial at Famillia Almager Cemetery, MM 10711 Hwy 380, Hondo, NM.



