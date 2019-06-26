|
|
Jose M. Flores
- - Jose M. Flores died at the age of 26. He was last seen by his family on June 25, 2017. His remains were found on April 5, 2019.
Jose was born on January 21, 1991 in Ruidoso NM. He is survived by his parents Miguel and Doris Flores, brother Miguel Flores, sisters Leticia and Stephanie Flores, nieces Alexx, Luci, Yaya, Lexi and Angie, nephews Daniel and Gordo paternal grandparent Miguel Flores, maternal grandparents Manuel and Sylvia Soliz, many aunts, uncles and cousins and 2 best friends Daniel Lundquist and Blanca Gutierrez.
Jose grew up and graduated in Ruidoso. Jose was a very giving and compassionate person. He liked to help people many times he would go out of his way to do so. Jose enjoyed listening to music, playing video games and most importantly taking care of his family and many friends.
Jose was a wonderful person. He had special qualities that he may have not realized he had he touched many lives with his smile, laughter and trusting nature.
Jose we love you very much. You will be missed by many.
The saddest moment is when the one who gave you the best memories…Becomes a memory.
Memorial services will be on June 29, 2019 at 8:30 AM at St. Eleanor's. Burial will be immediately after the services at Forest Lawn Cemetery.
Published in Ruidoso News on June 26, 2019