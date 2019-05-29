|
|
Joyce Claudette Elders Taylor
Las Cruces - Joyce Claudette Elders Taylor, age 83, went home to be with our Lord Jesus Christ on May 22, 2019. She was formerly from Fort Worth, Texas as well as Ruidoso and Las Cruces, New Mexico. At the time of her passing she resided in Rio Hondo, Texas.
Joyce and her husband John can be remembered as a team creating many successful restaurants across Texas and New Mexico. Many still miss the wonderful taste of the food that was offered at the Big John's BBQ restaurants located in Fort Worth, Ruidoso and Las Cruces. In addition to the successful restaurant endeavors, Joyce was a very smart and adventuresome entrepreneur having had success in the real estate market as well. She loved painting, sculpting and ceramics. She had a bountiful life full of art and enjoy enriching her life through education. She loved to travel and see God's beautiful creations. She was always in awe of the miracles he created. She looked at everyday through positive uplifting blue eyes, and was a joy to be around. She will be missed until we are all reunited in his glorious kingdom.
Joyce was preceded in death by her husband John E. Taylor Sr., her daughter Karen Taylor, her parents Andrew Buford Elders, and Addie Bell Myrick Elders. She is survived by daughter Christy Crane and husband Tab as well as their children Jason, Katherine and Rachel, daughter Joy Yancey and husband Bryan as well as her son Luke, daughter Patti McMillen and husband Kerry, son John E. Taylor Jr as well as his sons Elliott and Trenton. Her life was also blessed with loving siblings, great grandchildren and wonderful friends.
One of her many favorite scriptures was Psalms 118:24
This is the day the Lord has made; We will rejoice and be glad in it.
Visitation will be from 6pm - 8pm Tuesday May 28, 2019 at La Paz Graham's Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held 10am Wednesday May 29, 2019 at Holy Cross Catholic Church, burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens Cemetery where she will be laid to rest next to her loving husband.
Services have been entrusted to the care of La Paz - Graham's Funeral Home 555 West Amador Las Cruces, NM 88001. To sign the local online guest book visit www.lapaz-grahams.com
Published in Ruidoso News on May 29, 2019