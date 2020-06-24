JP "Lucky" Mulqueen



JP "Lucky" Mulqueen of Capitan, NM passed away on June 17th, 2020 at UNM Medical Center in Albuquerque, NM, at the age of 76.



He was born in Pottsville, PA. He joined the US Army and was a member of the Special Forces where he served as a medic in Vietnam from 1963 - 1967. In 1975 he moved to Ruidoso, New Mexico where he met and married Christine Hendricks on July 5th, 1980.



He founded Las Piedras Boxing Club,and was owner of Sun Valley Sanitation, and Pro Service Sharpening.



Lucky is survived by his wife Chris, daughter Natasha and her husband Rick of Sparks, NV, sister Barbara, brother Pat, and Maggie the golden retriever.



Memorial Services are pending at this present time.









