Jp "Lucky" Mulqueen
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jp's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JP "Lucky" Mulqueen

JP "Lucky" Mulqueen of Capitan, NM passed away on June 17th, 2020 at UNM Medical Center in Albuquerque, NM, at the age of 76.

He was born in Pottsville, PA. He joined the US Army and was a member of the Special Forces where he served as a medic in Vietnam from 1963 - 1967. In 1975 he moved to Ruidoso, New Mexico where he met and married Christine Hendricks on July 5th, 1980.

He founded Las Piedras Boxing Club,and was owner of Sun Valley Sanitation, and Pro Service Sharpening.

Lucky is survived by his wife Chris, daughter Natasha and her husband Rick of Sparks, NV, sister Barbara, brother Pat, and Maggie the golden retriever.

Memorial Services are pending at this present time.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ruidoso News from Jun. 24 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved