Juanita (Nita) L. Huggins Burke
Albuquerque - Juanita (Nita) L. Huggins Burke, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 11, 2020, in Albuquerque, NM. Nita was born in Shawnee, OK on August 9, 1924. She married Johnnie Burke on July 21, 1943 in Dumas, TX, and they moved to Ruidoso Downs in 1959.
Nita was a loving wife, devoted mother, grandmother, and faithful friend loved by all who knew her. She was an excellent seamstress and homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Johnnie Burke; son, Dwain; son-in-law, George; and granddaughter, Brooke. Nita was survived by daughters, Phyllis, Donna (Matt); grandchildren, Gary, Ramey, John, and Jordan; and 12 great-grandchildren, all of whom cherished her and hold her forever in their hearts.
A celebration of her life will take place in the spring at the First Baptist Church of Ruidoso Downs where she was a member.
Published in Ruidoso News from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020