Judy Ingrid Barnes
- - Memorial Service for Judy Ingrid Barnes, age 70, of Cullman, will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home.
Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Mrs. Barnes passed away on Monday, September 30, 2019, at her residence. She was born Wednesday, August 17, 1949, to the late Wilhelm Goelz.
Survivors include her husband of 45 years, Bobby Barnes; daughters, Lisa (Jamie) Ordorica, Tina Barnes, and Angie(Matthew) Henderson; grandchildren, Allie and Luke Ordorica, Brittney Herrera, and Ja'Myas and Emon'ee Matthews.
Visitation will be from 9:00-11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home.
Published in Ruidoso News on Oct. 4, 2019