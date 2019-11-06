|
Julian F. Herrera
Julian F. Herrera Oct 18, 1937 - Oct 25, 2019. Julian was born to Charlotte and Julian Herrera in Capitan, NM. He served in the US Army 1955 - 1958. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Roy Herrera, his brother-in-law Michael Ralyea and a grandchild Corine Herrera. He is survived by sons Alex J., Robert, and Vincent Herrera. He is also survived by his sisters: Joann Raylea, Esther Montano (Donald), and Olga Toledo (Bobby). Also two granddaughters Patricia and Christina. Julian's favorite pass times were dancing, a good day fishing, he loved to spend time watching a good boxing match on TV, and also loved to watch his favorite NFL teams the Rams and the Patriots. Julian at one time worked for the Dale Bellamah survey crew and later retired from GE as a welder He was very proud of his Letterman sweater he earned when he played basketball for the Capitan Tigers. Julian's body has been cremated and his ashes will be taken to Capitan at a later date. Special thanks to all who assisted in caring for him during his last days. Funeral services provided by Albuquerque Riverside Funeral Home. A memorial service is provided by the Grace Methodist Church, 420 San Lorenzo Av NW, Albuquerque NM on Nov 10, at 4:00 pm.
Published in Ruidoso News from Nov. 6 to Nov. 13, 2019