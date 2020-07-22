1/1
Justin David Miller
Justin David Miller

Ruidoso Downs - Justin David Miller, 20, Of Ruidoso Downs, NM passed away on July 15, 2020. Justin was a lifelong resident of Lincoln county and a graduate of Capitan High School. He loved nature and living life to the fullest. Justin is survived by his mother Dianne Miller, Step-father Johnny Long, Step-mother Sheila Long, siblings Tyler S. Long, Laurel S. Arriza, Lexi Cowie, Makya Cowie and Amber Cowie, along with grandparents, cousins, nieces and nephew. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the National Motorcycle Safety Fund in Justin's name.




Published in Ruidoso News from Jul. 22 to Jul. 24, 2020.
