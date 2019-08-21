|
|
Kathy Craig
Ruidoso - Kathy Craig (Mary Kathryn Hawkins Price Craig) was from Ruidoso, NM and most recently lived in Weatherford, TX. Kathy was born in Greenville, TX on September 23, 1932 and journeyed to heaven to worship her Heavenly Father on August 13, 2019. She was the youngest of 7 children and was preceded in death by her parents, Earl J. and Jesse Hawkins, her siblings, and her son James Ronald Price. She is survived by her daughter Gail Price of Ruidoso, NM and her son Gary Don Craig, his wife Terri Craig, 3 grandchildren and great grandchildren of Weatherford, TX. Kathy, as most knew her, was a hard-working, diligent businesswoman. She worked as a mother, nurse and realtor. She also owned several businesses in her life. She was joyful, kind, and life-giving. Warm hugs, prayers and smiling, tender eyes were her signature. She found great joy in generously serving others and sharing the hope of Jesus we all have when we place our trust in him. Her loving compassionate, Spirit-filled presence will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
We will celebrate her life on Friday, August 23, 2019, at 2:00 in the afternoon at Calvary Chapel Ruidoso, 707 Mechem Dr., Ruidoso, NM.
Published in Ruidoso News from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2019