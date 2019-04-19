|
|
Kay Shelnutt
Ruidoso - Kay Shelnutt, 81, of Ruidoso passed away Saturday, April 13, in Ruidoso. She was born September 13, 1937 in Clovis, NM. She moved to Ruidoso in 2001 from El Paso, TX.
She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Order of the Eastern Star and the Beta Sigma Phi. She attended the Methodist Church. She married Don a. Shelnutt on September 5, 1970 at Hobbs, NM.
She is survived by her husband, Don A. Shelnutt, two sons, Scott Shelnutt of Spring, TX and Jamie Shelnutt of Briscoe, WI; three daughters, Celeste Stone of Nogal, Cally Walker of Severn MD and Cindy Walker of Idaho; a sister, Rita Jones of Detroit, MI; 6 granddaughters and 3 great grandsons.
Her funeral service will be Friday, April 19, at 10:00 A.M. at LaGrone Funeral Chapel with burial to follow at Gavilan Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Published in Ruidoso News on Apr. 19, 2019