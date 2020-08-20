1/1
Kenneth Merle Bailey
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kenneth Merle Bailey

Alamogordo - Kenneth Merle Bailey, 67, passed away on August 13, 2020 in Ruidoso, New Mexico. He was born on October 26, 1952 to Ludlow and Frances Bailey.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ludlow Bailey, Alva LaCourse and Frances Bailey LaCourse; brothers, Ludlow and Robert Bailey; sister, Janet Hall; and his loving wife, Layne Bailey.

Ken is survived by his three daughters, Carrie, Rachael and Holly Bailey; son-in-law, David Bailey; grandchildren, Anthony, Michael and Bailey Rogers, and Yesenia Bailey; as well as his beloved dog, Snuffy.

Ken lived a very full and adventurous life. He spent three years in the Coast Guard with honorable service until 1976. He met and married the love of his life and they had 35 wonderful years together before her passing. Ken retired from the US Postal Service after 25 years, thoroughly enjoying his retirement. His time was spent golfing, fishing, camping, or playing the stocks. He traveled and spent as much quality time with family and friends as he could. Ken fought the battle against cancer, winning this battle not once, but twice. Ken was a strong, loyal, opinionated, and stubborn man who will be greatly missed.

The memorial service for Kenneth Bailey will be held at 6:00 pm, Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Gateway Church of Christ, 415 Sudderth Drive, with John Duncan officiating.

For those unable to make it to the service, we will be streaming the service from his Facebook account.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you please make donations to the Ruidoso Junior Golf Association.

The Bailey family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Alamogordo Funeral Home.

To sign the online register book, please visit www.alamogordofuneralhome.org.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ruidoso News from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
25
Memorial service
06:00 PM
Gateway Church of Christ
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Alamogordo Funeral Home - Alamogordo
2301 First Street
Alamogordo, NM 88310
575-434-5253
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Alamogordo Funeral Home - Alamogordo

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved