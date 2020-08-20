Kenneth Merle Bailey
Alamogordo - Kenneth Merle Bailey, 67, passed away on August 13, 2020 in Ruidoso, New Mexico. He was born on October 26, 1952 to Ludlow and Frances Bailey.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ludlow Bailey, Alva LaCourse and Frances Bailey LaCourse; brothers, Ludlow and Robert Bailey; sister, Janet Hall; and his loving wife, Layne Bailey.
Ken is survived by his three daughters, Carrie, Rachael and Holly Bailey; son-in-law, David Bailey; grandchildren, Anthony, Michael and Bailey Rogers, and Yesenia Bailey; as well as his beloved dog, Snuffy.
Ken lived a very full and adventurous life. He spent three years in the Coast Guard with honorable service until 1976. He met and married the love of his life and they had 35 wonderful years together before her passing. Ken retired from the US Postal Service after 25 years, thoroughly enjoying his retirement. His time was spent golfing, fishing, camping, or playing the stocks. He traveled and spent as much quality time with family and friends as he could. Ken fought the battle against cancer, winning this battle not once, but twice. Ken was a strong, loyal, opinionated, and stubborn man who will be greatly missed.
The memorial service for Kenneth Bailey will be held at 6:00 pm, Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Gateway Church of Christ, 415 Sudderth Drive, with John Duncan officiating.
For those unable to make it to the service, we will be streaming the service from his Facebook account.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you please make donations to the Ruidoso Junior Golf Association.
The Bailey family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Alamogordo Funeral Home.
To sign the online register book, please visit www.alamogordofuneralhome.org
.