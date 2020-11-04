1/1
Kenneth Wesley Jones
Kenneth Wesley Jones

Kenneth Wesley Jones, 64, of Capitan, passed away on October 26, 2020 in Albuquerque.

Visitation will be 2-4pm Friday, November 6, 2020 at LaGrone Funeral Chapel of Ruidoso.

Graveside services will be held 11am Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Angus Cemetery in Alto, NM. Arrangements are by LaGrone Funeral Chapel of Ruidoso.

Kenneth was born in Capitan, New Mexico to Paul and Arlene Jones on February 10, 1956. He graduated from Capitan High School in 1974. Kenneth lived most of his adult life with his family in Artesia, New Mexico before returning to Capitan to retire. In retirement, Kenneth enjoyed fishing, hunting, and helping with the animals on the homestead.

Kenneth is preceded in death by his father, Paul Jones.

Kenneth is survived by the mother of his children, Deborah Jones, 4 children, daughter Deanna Contreras and husband Tommy of Dexter, NM, daughter Heather Pollard and husband David of Artesia, NM, son K.P. Jones of Fort Worth, TX, and Brian Jones and wife Damie of Windsor, CO, brother Ed Jones and wife Gwen of Capitan, NM, sister Becky Jones of Capitan, NM, mother Arlene Jones of Capitan, NM. In addition, he is survived by grandchildren Aaron Pollard, Zachary Pollard, Kolbyn Pollard, Bryce Pollard, Mackenzi Contreras, Madyson Pollard, and Elizabeth Jones.

Pallbearers will be Kolbyn Pollard, Bryce Pollard, David Pollard, Tommy Contreras, John Baca, and Jake Jones.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the National Forest Foundation.




Published in Ruidoso News from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2020.
