L. Ray Nunley
Ruidoso - L. Ray Nunley, 81, of Las Cruces and formerly of Ruidoso passed away Tuesday, September 3, 2019 in Las Cruces. He was born October 21, 1937 in Jacksboro, Texas. He graduated from the University of New Mexico in 1962 and moved to Ruidoso in 1965 and owned and operated the Nunley Pharmacy from 1965 until 1982. He also worked at the Walmart Pharmacy from 1986 until 2014.
He served as County Commissioner for Lincoln County from 1992 until 2002, Ruidoso Village Council from 2002 until 2006 and Mayor from 2006 until 2010. He served on the Board of Nursing, Agency on Aging and the Board of Pharmacy. He was awarded Distinguished Alumnus Lifetime Award, Pharmacist of the year award and Regional Pharmacist of the year award. He attended the First Christian Church in Ruidoso.
He is survived by his wife, Carole of Las Cruces; two sons, Don Nunley of Payson, AZ and Lon Nunley of Mesa, AZ, their two wives, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Mary Lee Nunley in 2011 and his daughter, Robin LeAnne Nunley in 2014.
L. Ray Nunley was an endearing husband, caring father and devoted community member.
His funeral service will be Friday, October 25, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at First Christian Church in Ruidoso.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lagroneruidoso.com
Published in Ruidoso News on Sept. 18, 2019