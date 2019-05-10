|
|
Larry Don Hendricks
Capitan - Larry Don Hendricks, 75, passed away on April 21st at his home near Capitan, NM. He was a longtime resident of Lincoln County.
Don attended East Grand Plains School in Chaves County, then graduated from Roswell High School in 1961. He served our country in the National Guard and was a member of the Elk's Lodge in Roswell and Ruidoso where he held the office of Exalted Ruler. He also was the building inspector for the Village of Ruidoso for several years.
He was preceded in death by his father, Roy Melton "Buck" Hendricks, his mother Violet and his grandsons Christopher, Blake and Dustin. Don's pal T-Bone, his beloved puppy dog, also preceded him.
Don is survived by his son Brian Hendricks, wife Debbie and daughter Mishawn Leadingham, husband Allen and their families: grandchildren - Carrie (Jonathan) Vajko; Kristi (Brian) Flunker; Brenton (Melanie) Leadingham; Corbett Leadingham; Connor (Kelsey) Leadingham and Rylan Leadingham. great-grandchildren Charlotte Leadingham and Finley Vajko.
Other family survivors include brother Milton Hendricks and wife Susan and sister Marilyn Ward and husband Wayne.
The family is planning a Celebration of Life on May 25 in Capitan.
Published in Ruidoso News on May 10, 2019