Funeral services are scheduled for 10:00 AM, Friday, May 10, at St. Anthony's Catholic Church for Leo Joe Pacheco of Ruidoso Downs, New Mexico.
Fr. Francis Lazer will officiate at the services with burial to follow Woodbine Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Johnny Duran, Lance Pacheco, Kellen Pacheco, Jimmy Wilkinson, Gabriel Grado, Gilbert Grado, and Eddie Trujillo.
Visitation will be at Terpening & Son Mortuary from Thursday, May 9 beginning at 10:00 a.m.
Leo J. Pacheco, 78, of Ruidoso, NM went home to his Heavenly Father on Saturday, May 5, 2019.
He was born November 12, 1940 to Susie Pacheco in Glenco, NM.
Leo was preceeded in death by his mother and step-father Toby Barrera, two brothers, Mike and Elmo Barrera, and one sister, Virginia Lucero.
He is survived by his companion of many years, Mary Dankert, four children, Kathy Ambrose, Kenny and wife Barbara Pacheco, Artie Pacheco and Karen Pacheco. Six grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by one sister, Rachel Pacheco Samora and three brothers, Louie, Manny, and Danny Barrera. Leo spent his childhood in Artesia and Hope, NM and the remainder of his life in Ruidoso, NM.
Leo attended Artesia High School and received an associates degree from Oklahoma State University in hand made custom boots and saddles.
Leo married Norma Lanier in 1959.
He began riding match races at the age 17 in the Artesia, Carlsbad, Dexter, Hagerman and Roswell areas as he worked in the oil fields and on ranches before starting his professional riding career across the United States. Leo was involved in all aspects of the cowboy way of life including horse racing from breeding, training and owning horses of his own. Leo loved playing the guitar and attending church at the racetrack chapel. He was an Artesia business owner, dabbled in farming/ranching, driving a truck and worked in the oil field but LOVED HORSE RACING MORE THAN ANYTHING!
Published in Ruidoso News on May 10, 2019