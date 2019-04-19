Services
Lois O'Dell passed away April 14, 2019 at her Lubbock home. Family and friends gathered Thursday, April 18, 2019 to celebrate her life of 77 years. Family and friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy, and view Lois O'Dell's life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.

Lois affectionately known as "Sissy" was born on June 28, 1941 to Pat and Ethel McCulloch in Hobbs, NM. She graduated from Levelland High School and married Frank O'Dell on March 1, 1959 in Levelland, TX. They moved to California and raised their family there. Following Frank's retirement, they moved to Ruidoso, NM. Lois enjoyed cooking, baking and entertaining family and friends. She was a member of Gateway Church of Christ, Ruidoso.

Survivors include her husband, Frank O'Dell of Ruidoso, children, Burk (Elizabeth) O'Dell of Naples, FL, Candace (Robert) Wood of Lubbock, TX, Andrea (Roman) Aguilar of Bakersfield, CA;, and Stephanie (Kirk) Rogers of Lubbock, TX, grandchildren, Ashley Lazari, Kyle O'Dell, Katie Rhoades, Rachel O'Dell, Ryan Aguilar, Gabby Aguilar, Danielle Sweat, Candice Hayes; 12 great-grandchildren; siblings, Joe (Micki) McCulloch, Nick (Gayla) McCulloch, and sisters-in-law, Patsy McCulloch, and Eloyce McCulloch.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Dustin Nick O'Dell, and 2 brothers, Bill McCulloch and Glen McCulloch.

The family of Lois O'Dell would appreciate contributions to be given to the New Mexico Christian Children's Home at nmcch.org in her memory.
Published in Ruidoso News on Apr. 19, 2019
