Lori Campos


1962 - 2019
Lori Campos Obituary
Lori Campos

Ruidoso - Lori Campos, 57, of Ruidoso passed away on Thursday, July 4, 2019 in Ruidoso. She was born June 10, 1962 at Hollywood, CA and loved California. She moved to Ruidoso in 2007 from Albuquerque. She worked for Ruidoso Shuttle in accounting.

She is survived by her mother, Bertha Williams; her fiancée, Dennis Marino; brothers, Gil Campos and his wife, Bruna of Ruidoso, Tyler Campos of San Francisco and Scott Williams of California; sister, Wendy Williams and Jeannine of San Francisco; several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Her memorial service will be Saturday, July 13, at 3:00 P.M. at LaGrone Funeral Chapel of Ruidoso.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lagroneruidoso.com.
Published in Ruidoso News on July 12, 2019
