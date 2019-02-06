|
Louise M. (Lou) Horton passed away January 30, 2019 at Hope West Care Center. She had been a resident of LaVilla Grande Care Center in Grand Junction, CO since July, 2017. She was born January 6, 1924 in a small community outside of Sulphur Springs, Texas. Her parents were Thomas M. and Minnie Lee McClain. Soon the family moved to Seminole, Texas. Her father died when she was four years old and her mother and she moved to Midland, Texas. When she was ten her mother married J. T. Baker who became her beloved stepfather. She graduated from Midland High School and attended John Tarleton Jr. College and the College of Mines (later UTEP). March 17, 1945 she married Lt. Wilford Dean Horton who had joined the Army Air Corp. after graduating from Kirksville College of Osteopathy & Surgery. He already had his pilot's license, having had many hours of training. After World War II they moved to Kirksville, MO, where Dr. Horton interned at the Kirksville Osteopathic Hospital. In the spring of 1947 Dr. Horton established his practice with Dr. D.E. Snyder in Ruidoso, NM. Their daughter, Marsha Lynn was born September 18, 1948. She passed away May 8, 1951.
They were later blessed with two sons-Carey and Craig, and the family spent many weekends ski racing in New Mexico and Colorado. Lou was a member of The First Christian Church, a Life member of Lincoln County Medical Center Auxiliary, Beta Sigma Phi and Alto Women's Association. She was an avid Bridge player.
She was preceded in death by Marsha, her husband, her parents and (later) her companion Herb Heideman and a daughter-in-law Kathy Horton. She is survived by Carey (wife Karen), Craig (wife Tricia), three granddaughters-Kathryn (husband Jeff Hazard), Stephenie (husband Scott Smith), and Mary (husband Lukasz Muniga) and seven great-grandchildren-Caroline, Charlotte and Ryan Hazard; Owen, Zoe, Max and Emma Smith. She is also survived by her long-time beloved companion, James Paul McHargue, Jr. They enjoyed many hours of ballroom dancing.
A gravesite service will be held in Ruidoso, NM on February 8th at 11:00 AM. The family plans to honor her with a Celebration of Life in Ruidoso at a later date. No flowers are necessary. Donations to Lincoln County Medical Center, 211 Sudderth Drive, Ruidoso, NM 88345.
Published in Ruidoso News on Feb. 6, 2019