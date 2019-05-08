|
L.W. (larry) Morgan
Artesia, NM - L.W. (larry) Morgan, passed away at home in Artesia N.m. on Wednesday the 24, 2019 at the age of 78. Larry was born Jan. 18, 1941. He was proud to be a marine Vietnam vet. marine "recon". Larry retired from the forest service as a ranger captain in the blue ridge mnts. He spent his retirement years in several states travelling and working various cattle ranches as well as overseeing security on many old homesteads. Larry came to n.m in the early 90s where he worked at the Ruidoso downs racetrack and sales barn. He had many friends and wild times, always ready with a helping hand to anyone in need of an extra rope, horse or hand in work. Always self sufficient, never backing down from a challenge by man or beast, yet tender hearted and kind towards those less fortunate. His love of new Mexico and it's history was boundless. These qualities Larry held to the end, when old age of a rough and hard life bitter many another.
Larry is survived by his siblings , sister Nancy Baron, of Edgewood M.D., Joe Morgan of Delta co, Robert Morgan of Hemez Springs, N.m. Children, Daniel Morgan of Berkley Springs, W.V. Scott Morgan Sr. of Hanover P.A, and Justin Morgan of Santa Teresa, N.M. Also five grandchildren and one great grandchild. A graveside service will be held by friends and family at the Martin " Hilonesome" ranch north of Capitan, at the family cemetery. Larry loved this ranch and our family, and worked and watched over it many years, as well as some other properties of ours in Tor c n.m. He was part of our family also and will be dearly missed by all.
For more information and reception, please contact Johnny Cox, 575 315 4844.
Published in Ruidoso News on May 8, 2019