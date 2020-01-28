|
Manuel Carabajal
Carrizozo - Manuel Carabajal, 77, of Carrizozo passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020 at his home. He was born June 17, 1942 in Lincoln, New Mexico and had lived in Lincoln County all his life. He was an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and loved to hunt. He worked as a guard at the Lincoln County Detention Center for 12 years.
He is survived by his wife, Virginia; daughter, Raquel Carabajal; son, Mario Carabajal; a nephew that he raised, Carl Barela; 10 grandchildren, Adam Garcia, Aubreanna Garcia, Aaron Garcia, Vincent Carabajal, Andrew Carabajal, Unique Carabajal, Isabella Carabajal, Roman Carabajal, Savannah Carabajal and Jaymond Carabajal; 3 great grandchildren, Mariah Carabajal, Julia Carabajal and Vincent Carabajal; two sisters, Shirley Hernandez and Doreen Samario; step-children, Denise Swift and Larry Marlin.
His prayer service will be Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. in Santa Rita Catholic Church in Carrizozo with the funeral mass to follow at 10:30 A.M.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lagroneruidoso.com.
Published in Ruidoso News from Jan. 28 to Jan. 31, 2020