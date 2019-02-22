|
|
The most adventurous member of our family departed for her next adventure on February 4, 2019. Born in San Antonio, TX on June 16, 1943, Marianne M. Kilian graduated from Southwest Texas State University (now Texas State) in San Marcos in 1966. She taught in Okinawa and Baumberg, Germany in the late 1960s before returning to the States and attending graduate school. She received a Master's Degree in Speech Pathology from Our Lady of the Lake University in San Antonio. At various times she lived in Denver, CO, Sacramento, CA, and her native San Antonio before settling in Ruidoso, NM in 2001.
Mimi, as she was known to her family and friends, was a speech pathologist and Supervisor of Special Education in the Judson Independent School District in Texas, from which she retired after more than 30 years in education. She also was a one-time licensed pilot and, in her earlier years, was known to drive sports cars way too fast. She had a great sense of humor and loved a good joke, but she could never tell one without completely botching the punch line. Mimi had a soft spot for animals, particularly her standard poodles, elephants, tigers, and for some reason, warthogs.
Mimi was preceded in death by her parents, Max H. and Elizabeth Houston Miller; her husband of 33 years, Fred Kilian; and her brother, James Houston Miller. She is survived by her nieces and nephews: Dan Miller of Bryant, AR and his son, Houston Miller; Laura A. Miller of Hot Springs, AR; Steve Miller of Durango, CO; and Jenny Miller of San Antonio; who all consider her to be the coolest aunt ever.
A lifelong and intrepid world traveler, Mimi had a joy for life and loved meeting new people and enjoying new experiences. As her brother often said, "Mimi never met a stranger." A memorial service to celebrate Mimi's life with her many friends and family will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019 at the Church of the Holy Mount in Ruidoso.
Memorials may be made to the Church of the Holy Mount in Ruidoso, your local Humane Society chapter, or the Hubbard Museum of the American West.
Published in Ruidoso News on Feb. 22, 2019