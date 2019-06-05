|
|
Marianne Talafuse
Ruidoso - Daughter of Melvin and Jimmie Wright, Marianne Talafuse was born in Clara TX on April 20, 1925 and grew up north of Nocona TX. She peacefully died on May 15, 2019 in the presence of loved ones.
Sister of Frances and Bill Miller, Albuquerque NM. Aunt to Jimmy and Debbie Miller and children, Broomfield CO.
Mother to Sunny and Bill Hirschfeld, Ruidoso NM, Elizabeth Shattuck, Austin TX and Brad Bonds, Fort Smith AR.
Granmari to Bay Hirschfeld, New York NY, Richard Bonds and son Jackson, Galveston TX and Elizabeth and Cody Thomas and daughter Kennedy, Fort Smith AR.
Wife of Darwin D Talafuse who preceded her in death on February 3, 1992.
Professor Talafuse received Degrees in Economics from Texas Tech University and North Texas State University. She taught at Midland College, University of Missouri, Purdue University and Ball State University.
Traveler Marianne surpassed childhood dreams of seeing New York City by eventually visiting over 50 countries. She embraced all people and their beliefs, cultures, and customs.
Marianne Talafuse loved her family, many friends, bridge partners and the faith and fellowship of Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church. Hers was a long and gracious life.
Burial at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, San Antonio TX on Monday, June 10, 2019 at 1:30 pm.
Funeral at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, Ruidoso NM on Monday, June 17, 2019 at 2:00 pm.
Published in Ruidoso News on June 5, 2019