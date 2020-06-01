Marvin Tuinstra
Marvin Tuinstra

Ruidoso - Marvin E. Tuinstra, age 86, went to Heaven on Monday, May 25, 2020 in Ruidoso, NM, (Formerly of Verndale, MN). Marvin was born on January 29, 1934 in Rock County, MN to Ed and Cornelia Marie Tuinstra. On October 5, 1956, he was united in marriage to the love of his life, Jonny Dee (Kindt) at Fort Belvoir, VA. After his service in the US Army, they made their home in Pipestone, MN and started farming, later moving to Verndale, MN and continued farming. After retiring 3 years ago, they made their home in NM.He was proceeded in death by his parents, brother Dick, and sisters Sophie, Gladys, and Delia. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Jonny; children, Karla, Roy, Travis (Michele), Billy (Cindy), and Mike (Shanna), numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and sister-in-law AnnaBelle (David).He will be laid to rest at Fort Stanton Veterans Cemetery in NM. Military honors provided by Fort Bliss, TX, flag presentation by West Point Cadet Dillon Reynolds, and the New Mexico Patriot Guard Riders




Published in Ruidoso News from Jun. 1 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
LaGrone Funeral Chapel
341 Sudderth Drive
Ruidoso, NM 88345
(505) 257-7303
