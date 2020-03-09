|
|
Mary Ann Eiland
Snyder - Mrs. Mary Ann Eiland, 82 of Snyder,TX died on Saturday, March 7, 2020 in Snyder.
Visitation and funeral will be held Monday, March 9 at Colonial Hill Baptist Church. Visitation will be from 1:00-2:00 PM followed by a funeral service at 2:00 PM. Private family interment will be at Hillside Memorial Gardens under the direction of Bell Cypert Seale Funeral Home.
Mrs. Eiland was born on February 15, 1938 in Oklahoma City, OK to Jack and Kate (Bynum) Darnell. She married her one true love, Bill Eiland, on December 2, 1963 in Ft. Worth, Texas. He preceded her in death on May 10, 2012.
She and her husband, Bill Eiland, operated Eiland Ranch where their love of showing and racing horses brought them incredible joy. Eiland Ranch Manager, JT Sullenger, became her mentor of training and showing horses sharing his invaluable knowledge which lead to her earning 9 Grand Champions at Halter and 5 Champions at Youth Mare. Bill and Mary raced quarter horses for over 50 years in California, New Mexico, Texas, Oklahoma and New York. The close relationships they made through their love of horses held some of their fondest memories.
She is survived by:
1) Son - Jay Eiland and wife Randi, Dallas, TX
3) Step Daughters - Martha Martin and husband Terry
Susan Smith and husband Darty
Carol Trulock
1) Granddaughter - Arden Eiland, Dallas, TX
1) Grandson - Race Eiland, Dallas, TX
1) Step Granddaughter - Hope Veiga and husband Anderson
2) Nephews - Mark Darnell
Robert Darnell
1) Niece - Tammy Darnell Galloway
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and brothers Don and Robert Darnell.
Online condolences may be posted at www.bellcypertseale.com Bell-Cypert-Seale 3101 College Avenue Snyder Tx 79549 Phone: 325 573 5454 Fax: 325 573 6001 Email [email protected]
Published in Ruidoso News from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2020