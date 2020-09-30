Mary Ann Knapp



Alto - Our precious mother, Mary Ann Knapp, 83, passed peacefully into the loving arms of Jesus on September 28, 2020 in Alamogordo, NM. She devoted her life to her family and children. Her wonderful life was filled with a kind, happy and loving heart.



She was born on December 14, 1936 in El Paso, Texas to John and Anna (Kellenberger) Werthmann.



Survivors include her four daughters; JoAnna (Manuel) Badillo of El Paso, TX, Lorraine (Rodney) Fender of El Paso, TX, Mildred (Guillermo) Rojas of El Paso, TX, Patricia (Gabriel) Robles of Alamogordo, NM; eight grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.



She is preceded in death by her husband Fredrick C Knapp, son James Fredrick Knapp.



Those of us who were fortunate enough to have had her influence in our lives, who now experience her loss, carry her indomitable spirit with us. She will be missed and loved forever.



The Visitation and Vigil with Rosary for Mary Knapp will be at St. Jude Catholic Church on Saturday, October 3, 2020 from 9:30-11:00 am, followed by Mass at 11:00 am.



The Knapp family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Scenic Chapel to direct the funeral services.









