Mary Dolphin
Ruidoso - Mary Lou (Karnes) Dolphin of Ruidoso, NM passed away on August 16, 2019 at the age of 90. Mary was born in Oxnard, CA on March 30, 1929 to Mary Elizabeth (Beal) and Jess Ellis Karnes. She graduated from Ventura High School in 1947 and Ventura Junior College in 1949 with an AA degree in Commerce. Mary worked in banking and then for the Ventura County recorder's office. She married Richard M. "Dick" Dolphin on November 3, 1951 in Santa Maria, CA. After settling in Carpinteria, CA and having two children, Mary worked part-time for the school district. During this time, she was a Sunday school teacher at the First United Methodist Church, a Cub Scout den mother and a Girl Scout troop leader.After Dick and Mary relocated to Las Vegas, NV, Mary worked for and retired from the Community College of Southern Nevada. While in Las Vegas, Mary was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church from 1976 - 2005. She volunteered as a Sunday school teacher and with His Hands Ministry, the Altar Guild, St. Stephen's committee (making hospital visits and providing communion), and the Family Children Ministries. She was also a member of the Education Commission and United Methodist Women and was selected as UMW Woman of the Year in 1995. After moving to Ruidoso in 2005, Mary joined Community United Methodist Church and volunteered with the Bereavement Committee, Faith Community Health Ministry, United Methodist Women, as well as helping with children's Sunday school. Mary was known for her caring and gentle manner and putting others' needs ahead of her own, always ready to volunteer her assistance.She is survived by her children: Susan Dolphin of San Antonio, TX and Rich Dolphin of Ruidoso, NM, grandchildren Josh Dolphin of Tuscaloosa, AL and Sarah Dolphin of Lubbock, TX and great grandson Kaiden Dolphin also of Tuscaloosa, AL and numerous nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, her parents and her brother Donald Karnes.The memorial service will be Saturday, September 14 at Community United Methodist Church at 11:00 A.M. The family requested that in lieu of flowers donations be made to Community United Methodist Building Fund or Lincoln County Humane Society. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lagroneruidoso.com.
Published in Ruidoso News on Sept. 6, 2019