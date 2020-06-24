Mary Lou Parsons
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Lou Parsons

Paul's Valley, OK - Mary Lou Parsons was born March 17, 1922, to Bradford and Ethel Perry in Ringling, Oklahoma. She died June 14, 2020, in Paul's Valley Oklahoma after a long and happy life. Mary was business woman and a talented artist. She was a real estate agent in Oklahoma, California, and New Mexico, and she owned several small businesses. She studied art in California and Ruidoso and created art all her life. After spending most of her life in Oklahoma and California, in 1976, she moved to Ruidoso, met and married Don Parsons. Mary and Don owned The Galleria Gift shop, The Artisan Shop, and Mary's Fashions. She worked at Perteet Parks Real Estate selling condominiums on the Cree Meadows golf course and she worked in the 80's-90's for Century 21. She was the realtor involved in the sale of the land purchased by Jackie Spencer as the site of The Spencer Theater. Mary and Don moved back to Oklahoma in 1996, but she always loved Ruidoso. Mary was preceded in death by her husband Don Parsons, her parents and six of her borthers and sisters. She is survived by her brother Lewis Perry and wife Kathleen of Stratford, Oklahoma; Stepdaughter Donna Bailey and her husband Arthur Bailey of Santa Fe, NM; her grandchildren Ryan Bailey, Santa Cruz, CA, and Leah Chavez and her husband Gabe Chavez, their children Ziamara and Alonzo, Santa Fe, NM, and many nieces and nephews. Memorial Services were held June 20, 2020 at Stratford Free Will Baptist Church where Mary was a member. Officiating was her brother, Reverend Lews Perry.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ruidoso News from Jun. 24 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved