Mary Lou Parsons



Paul's Valley, OK - Mary Lou Parsons was born March 17, 1922, to Bradford and Ethel Perry in Ringling, Oklahoma. She died June 14, 2020, in Paul's Valley Oklahoma after a long and happy life. Mary was business woman and a talented artist. She was a real estate agent in Oklahoma, California, and New Mexico, and she owned several small businesses. She studied art in California and Ruidoso and created art all her life. After spending most of her life in Oklahoma and California, in 1976, she moved to Ruidoso, met and married Don Parsons. Mary and Don owned The Galleria Gift shop, The Artisan Shop, and Mary's Fashions. She worked at Perteet Parks Real Estate selling condominiums on the Cree Meadows golf course and she worked in the 80's-90's for Century 21. She was the realtor involved in the sale of the land purchased by Jackie Spencer as the site of The Spencer Theater. Mary and Don moved back to Oklahoma in 1996, but she always loved Ruidoso. Mary was preceded in death by her husband Don Parsons, her parents and six of her borthers and sisters. She is survived by her brother Lewis Perry and wife Kathleen of Stratford, Oklahoma; Stepdaughter Donna Bailey and her husband Arthur Bailey of Santa Fe, NM; her grandchildren Ryan Bailey, Santa Cruz, CA, and Leah Chavez and her husband Gabe Chavez, their children Ziamara and Alonzo, Santa Fe, NM, and many nieces and nephews. Memorial Services were held June 20, 2020 at Stratford Free Will Baptist Church where Mary was a member. Officiating was her brother, Reverend Lews Perry.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store