Mary Sandra (Sandy) Park
Mary Sandra (Sandy) Park

Mary Sandra (Sandy) Park went to be with her Heavenly Father on July 8th, 2020.

Sandy was born October 29th, 1949 and raised in Mission, Texas. She graduated from The University of Texas in 1973 and settled there in Austin, Texas. Her primary career was a technology tester for Rolm and Siemens corporations. Sandy and I were married on February 14th, 1996 at Lake Travis. In 2001 we made our decision to move permanently to the Mountain Village of Ruidoso ,NM. Since then Sandy gave generously of her time with the Ruidoso Valley Greeters, Business after Hours, Garden Club, Christmas Jubilee and Humane Society. In her leisure time, Sandy loved to travel, loved the Beach and loved her family, friends and four legged buddies. She is survived by her husband, one daughter and six grandchildren.I know Sandy will be missed.




Published in Ruidoso News from Jul. 15 to Jul. 17, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

July 16, 2020
I dont even know where to begin. Sandy and I have been like sisters and friends since 1973. We spent a lot of time together over the years both visiting and traveling together. She will be truly missed and my heart breaks knowing Ill never see the beautiful smile again on this earth. Someday, though, we will meet again. I love you girl. Prayers for all and God bless each.
Sandy Tietjen
Friend
