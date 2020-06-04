Michael Dominic Laino
Ruidoso - Michael Dominic Laino, 61, passed into the house of our Lord on May 30th, 2020. Michael was born on October 4th, 1958 in Chicago, Illinois to Leonard Laino and Virginia Yudis. He was predeceased by his father, Leonard Laino in 1982. He is survived by his sons, Michael William Laino, Chicago, IL and James Laino, Ruidoso, NM; by his loving mother Virginia Nelson-Little, Whetstone, AZ; by his brother James Leonard Laino, Whetstone, AZ; and his niece Miah Laino, Whetstone, AZ.

Michael grew up in Chicago, IL and moved to San Diego, CA where he had spent equal time in his life. He could play a guitar without being able to read music, would put down a beautiful sketch on paper in no time at all and enjoyed dabbling in the kitchen. He could light up a room with his smile and could make anyone laugh. Michael will also be remembered for his love of automobiles which he shared with his father, brother and sons. Services will be held at a later date at Whetstone Church of Christ.




Published in Ruidoso News from Jun. 4 to Jun. 10, 2020.
