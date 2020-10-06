Michael Jorge Candelaria



San Patricio - Rosary service for Michael Jorge Candelaria, 16, of San Patricio will be Wednesday, Oct. 7, at 9:30 AM with the funeral mass to follow at 10:00 AM in St. Jude Catholic Church with the burial to follow at the Hondo Cemetery.



Michael Jorge Candelaria was born on July 16th, 2004. Heaven received a true angel and his pure soul on the cold fall night of September 28th, 2020. Born in Roswell, NM, he was the son of Philbert Candelaria and Rosey Brady. Michael lived to bring smiles and happiness to people from all walks of life for a short 16 years. In those short 16 years he lived a life that many do not live in a lifetime. Michael had a way of bringing smiles to people's faces more contagiously than any of the worst disease this world has to offer. Michael sang, he danced and cracked jokes with no worries or timeframe in mind. He loved hanging with friends and exploring the world, seeing what each precious moment of his life had to offer. Michael looked up to his older brother and wanted to be just like him. He played football, basketball and participated in track and field. Michael's only selfish moments were put into reaching and achieving his goals. Any other time he was an ear to talk to, a hand to help, a mouth to make you laugh and an eye to protect. His presence could light up the deepest oceans, which is why he left a positive impact with anyone who had the pleasure and privilege of meeting him period. Brave as a knight, strong as an ox, competitive as the world's greatest athletes, he was a force to be reckoned with. Michael be missed by all and engraved deep in our hearts. He will soar over us all, keeping an eye on all of his friends and family.



He is survived by his amazing parents Philbert Candelaria and Rosey Brady; His older brother Billy Candelaria and little cousin/brother William Brady. He is also survived by his grandparents Billy Joe and Laura Brady and Amelia Candelaria, many close cousins and friends. Michael is proceeded in death by his grandpo "Lolo" Candelaria.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store