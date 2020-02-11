|
Myrna Fritsch
Born in 1939 to Theodore and Ina Holloman (Fort) in Hobbs. New Mexico, Myrna N. Fritsch grew up to be an accomplished painter, avid horsewoman, animal lover, well known flower gardener in Ruidoso where she lived her last 30 plus years, and generous supporter of animals, military and first responders. She was a faithful Christian and loved her Lord Jesus Christ.
Myrna attended Hobbs schools and graduated from Hobbs High School where she is fondly remembered by a great many friends and family and was the step-daughter of Sheriff Jake Fort. Myrna married and moved with her husband to Odessa, Texas, where she became a long time secretary for Rock Tool. After the birth of her only child, and divorce from her first husband, Myrna met and married James C Brown with whom she had a loving home in Odessa until James' death in the early 1980s. In 1986, Myrna married John R. Fristch with whom she lived in Odessa and later Ruidoso. John passed away 21 years ago.
Myrna created beautiful paintings of everything from All American Futurity winners to Indians. cowboys, animals and still lifes. She was known for the mass array of flowers that graced the front of her Ruidoso home every summer and fall and her love of all animals especially English bulldogs, Quarter horses, and cats. She also often donated to animals, military and first responder groups and was known for picking up the tab if any first responders were dining in the same restaurant.
Myrna is survived by many long time loving friends and her relatives from the Fort, Strassner, and Brown families and was a member of One Church, Ruidoso. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local or the Ruidoso animal shelter, veterans' organization (as both James and John served in our military of which Myrna was very proud) or sheriff's department (as Myrna was also honored to have been Sheriff Fort's step daughter and had a lifelong appreciation of both the military and first responder roots in her family).
The memorial service will be at LaGrone Funeral Home, 341 Sudderth Drive, Ruidoso, on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at 1 pm, One Church Pastor Todd Carter officiating.
Published in Ruidoso News from Feb. 11 to Feb. 19, 2020