- - R. Don Perry, 90 passed away Sunday, May 12th, 2019. He was born May 11, 1929 in Glencoe, NM where he was raised. Upon graduating high school, Don received a scholarship to TCU in Fort Worth, TX to play football. While attending TCU, he met the love of his life, Charlotte.

They were married on February 7th, 1953. He graduated from TCU with a degree in Physical Education. He and Charlotte moved to Flagstaff, AZ then on to Albuquerque, NM where they lived for 21 years. They returned to Texas in 1980.

Don was a loving father and husband who valued his family. He always paired love with hard work, good judgement, courage and integrity.

Don was preceded in death by his parents Elzy and Mayme. Brothers; George, Lloyd, Elzy, Jr., Jimmy and Leroy. Sisters; Nina, Ruth, and Gladys; Daughter-in-law Deborah.

Survivors: Sons; Don Perry Jr, and Greg Perry and wife, Cristi. Daughters; Gail Ackerman and husband David, and Karen Wessler. Nine Grandchildren; and eleven Great-Grandchildren.
Published in Ruidoso News on July 3, 2019
