Ruidoso - Ray Dean Carpenter, 79, of Ruidoso passed away Saturday, August 10, 2019 at his home with his loving wife, Patricia by his side. He was born December 13, 1939 at Mescalero to Cora and Ray C. Carpenter who both precede him in death.
He was Past Master and endowed member of Roswell Lodge #18, Past Master of Felix Lodge #29 in Hagerman; past secretary of Ruidoso Lodge #63. He was a 33rd degree Scottish Rite Mason of the Santa Fe Scottish Rite, served as Grand Master of Masons in New Mexico in 1987 and in 1989 he was elected Grand Secretary of Masons in New Mexico and served 16 years retiring in 2005. He also served as Secretary/Treasurer of the Masonic Charity of New Mexico at the same time.
He Patricia Ray on June 17, 1961 and is survived by her. He is also survived by his son, Ray D. Carpenter Jr. and his wife Jill; a sister, Jeanene Perry; grandsons, Caleb J. Carpenter, Trevor D. Carpenter; granddaughters, Brittney R. Carpenter and great granddaughter, Olivia H. Smith.
As per his request there will be no local service and he will be remembered at a service during the Masonic Grand meeting in March.
Contributions may be made to the Masonic Charity Fund of New Mexico, P.O. Box 25004, Albuquerque, NM 87125.
Published in Ruidoso News on Aug. 16, 2019