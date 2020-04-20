|
|
Raymona McAdams
Ruidoso, NM - Raymona J. McAdams was born in Rotan, Texas on May 17, 1939. She passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020 in Ruidoso. Ramona spent most of her childhood years in Hobbs, New Mexico, graduating high school in 1957. She attended the University of New Mexico and graduated in 1961. She later completed her Masters at SMU. She then taught school in Levelland, Texas for two years and then she moved Ruidoso where she taught for more than 35 years. "Miss Mac" loved her students and took great pride in their successes. She taught English and Humanities for most of her career.
She is survived by her brother, Tony and her niece, Jamie and her family. Her passions, in addition to teaching, were her church, her cats and traveling to Europe. On occasion she would chaperon some of her students on tours of Europe.
Memorial services are pending at the present time. Contributions for a memorial fund should be sent to Holy Mount Episcopal Church, 121 Mescalero Trail, Ruidoso, NM 88345.
Published in Ruidoso News from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, 2020