Richard Paul Looten



Richard Paul Looten, 82, died on Tuesday, the 29th of September 2020 while in hospice care at the Veterans Victory House in Walterboro, South Carolina. Richard was born on July 9, 1938 to Florence and Pete Looten (both deceased) in Jefferson City, Missouri. Richard grew up in Jefferson City and graduated from high school there. He went to work as an auto body repairman in his father's shop before enlisting in the US Army in 1957 where he proudly served as a Soldier at Fort Bliss, Texas and at Red Canyon on White Sands Missile Range before he was honorably discharged as an SPF4 in 1961. It was while he was in the Army in New Mexico that he met his future wife Dixie Dryden in Ruidoso, NM. From his first marriage he had three beautiful children, Ronnie, Deborah, and Cindy Looten. Richard and Dixie built the family home together in Ruidoso while Richard worked for the Ruidoso Cable Co. He would go on to build cable companies in Capitan, Butterfield Park and Organ, New Mexico and in Balmorhea, Texas. Later, Richard relocated to Surfside, South Carolina where he worked ten years for Clearview Cable Co. It was during this time that he met Nelly Casarrubias. They have been happily married for 46 years. Together they built their retirement dream home for themselves and their beloved cats and dogs in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.



Richard is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Nelly Casarrubias Looten of the family home in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; sister, Mary Fisher of Missouri, daughters Deborah K. Keeley of Phoenix, Arizona and Cindy Bumgarner of Las Cruces, New Mexico, six grandchildren, one great grandchild, , two step-daughters Mischelle Hall of Leesburg, VA and Lily Summers of Atlanta, GA. Richard loved animals and will be greatly missed by his canine companion, Penelope, and several adoring housecats. In lieu of flowers, donations to Horry Humane Society are requested.



Interment of Richard's ashes will take place later in Jefferson City, Missouri.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store