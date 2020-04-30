|
|
Ricky D. Stevens
Rick passed away unexpectedly at his home in Capitan, NM on April 22, 2020.
He was born at Tripler Army Hospital in Honolulu, HI on April 16, 1961. Rick was the oldest of five children. The family settled in the suburbs of Chicago where he grew up and married his high school sweetheart Cyndi. The marriage produced two daughters who still reside in Illinois. Rick and Cyndi divorced and he moved to Ruidoso for a quieter life style and to be nearer family who had relocated there.
Rick eventually met Carol, his life partner of 23 years. She survives him along with daughters Rikki and spouse Remar, Michelle and spouse Eric, nine grandchildren, brothers Eddie and partnerTammyl ee and David and spouse Mickey, sisters Terri and partner Mark and Lisa. Also his mother and stepfather, Marilyn and Jerry of Ruidoso and father Edward and stepmother Gini of Port Charlotte, FL.
Rick will be dearly missed by friends and family. May he RIP.
Arrangements made through Lagrone Funeral Home in Ruidoso.
Published in Ruidoso News from Apr. 30 to May 6, 2020