Robert Andrew Chavez was born and raised in Carrizozo, New Mexico on May 17, 1947 to Ramon B. Chavez and Mary D. Warner.
Robert grew up with his brothers Ray "Sonny", Steven and Leroy Chavez. They were raised by their loving grandmother Rebecca Warner after their mother passed away when they were young. Robert graduated from Carrizozo High School in 1966 and not long after, Robert enlisted in the US Air Force but days later was drafted into military service by the US Army. He honorably served his Country during the Vietnam War as a Combat Engineer with the 3rd Engr. Battalion 24th Infantry Division.
Upon returning from his tour of duty overseas, he met Linda M. Serna, married and started his family in Ruidoso, New Mexico. Robert worked with his God given talents as a master auto mechanic serving the Ruidoso area for many years. Most notably at J & L Automotive. His hands were his best tools used to assist locals in need. Robert always checked in on family and friends until he himself was in need during his recent battle with cancer. Robert wouldn't fly on a plane after returning from Vietnam, but he would not miss special family occasions no matter what travel arrangements he'd have to make. He was a determined man and very close to family and friends.
On October 27, 2019 Robert passed away of heart failure at his home in Ruidoso. Loved ones that welcomed Robert into Heaven with his Heavenly Father are his infant son Vincent, parents Ramon and Mary, brothers Steven and Leroy and grandparents Ray and Rebecca Warner.
Loved ones that love and will miss Robert until they meet again are his sons Robert Vincent and Evan, grandchildren Daniel, Taryn and Reese, brother Ray "Sonny" and many family members and friends.
Rosary service will be on Saturday November 16th at 9:30 AM in St. Eleanor Catholic Church with the funeral mass to follow at 10:00 AM. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery.
Published in Ruidoso News from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2019