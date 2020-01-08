Resources
Robert H. Lanik

Robert H. Lanik Obituary
Robert H. Lanik

Passed away December 22, 2019. Funeral services will be held on January 14 at St. Eleanor's church in Ruidoso N.M. at 10:00 AM. Bob was born in victoria Texas, Graduated from Southwest Texas State College, where he met and married Patricia Elaine Lanik. Held a lifelong career at Kraft foods until he retired.

He is survived by his brother Tom Lanik, Two Sons: The Reverend Hank Lanik & Steve Lanik.

Three Granddaughters: Savannah Curtis, Mariah Lanik & Cheyenne Lanik, One GreatGrandson: Jackson Curtis

Proceeded in death by his wife Patricia Elaine Lanik.

He will be taken to Texas to be laid to rest with his wife.
Published in Ruidoso News from Jan. 8 to Jan. 10, 2020
