Robert H. Lanik
Passed away December 22, 2019. Funeral services will be held on January 14 at St. Eleanor's church in Ruidoso N.M. at 10:00 AM. Bob was born in victoria Texas, Graduated from Southwest Texas State College, where he met and married Patricia Elaine Lanik. Held a lifelong career at Kraft foods until he retired.
He is survived by his brother Tom Lanik, Two Sons: The Reverend Hank Lanik & Steve Lanik.
Three Granddaughters: Savannah Curtis, Mariah Lanik & Cheyenne Lanik, One GreatGrandson: Jackson Curtis
Proceeded in death by his wife Patricia Elaine Lanik.
He will be taken to Texas to be laid to rest with his wife.
