|
|
Rocky M. Rue
San Patricio - With deepest sorrow, we announce that Rocky M. Rue passed away on Monday, February 25, 2019 in Midland, TX. He was born on August 1, 1982 in Ruidoso, NM. Rocky grew up in Ruidoso and later moved to San Patricio NM; where he loved blasting his music, singing to whoever would listen, cruising in the mountains, and reeving his engine. He was a heavy equipment operator by profession; Rocky could dance with the bobcat and not miss a beat. But most of all he loved his Mother. He moved to Midland, TX. 5 years ago, which was the last place he called home. Rocky is preceded in death by his "Tata" Barney Rue. He is survived by his mother Lydia Rue, 4 brothers, Elias Rue and wife Lorena, Yon Rue and lifelong partner Corena Baca, Tony Rue and wife Sandra, Bronson Rue and wife April, and 2 sisters, Norma Montes and her husband Ray and Davina Rue. He had 16 nieces and nephews which include Heaven, Vanasey, Jariah, and Aniah that he considered his own, along with 10 great nieces and nephews and many aunts, uncles and cousins. He loved his family very much and we all loved him. Although he will be greatly missed here on earth, he will be joined with his dad whom he missed immensely. Fly high brother until we meet again.
Published in Ruidoso News on Mar. 8, 2019