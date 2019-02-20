Services
LaGrone Funeral Chapel
341 Sudderth Drive
Ruidoso, NM 88345
(505) 257-7303
Ruby Walsh


1939 - 2019
Ruby Walsh Obituary
Ruby Walsh, 79, of Mescalero passed away Sunday, February 3, 2019 in Las Cruces, NM. She was born June 10, 1939 at Mescalero. She was raised on the Santa Ana Pueblo and traveled around the country as being the daughter of a military father. She moved back to Mescalero in 1981. She was an international hair stylist. She loved and was always making quilts, teepees, dressed for the feast and other traditional items.
She is survived by her daughters, Thora Padilla, Naomi Bobby Seymour and Raquel Penny Walsh; four sisters, Rufina Lozono, Helen Klinekole, Pansy Shendo and Claudine Smith; brothers, Cornell G. Fatty; 6 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild.
Her rosary service was Tuesday, February 12, at 9:30 A.M. with the funeral mass at 10:00 A.M. in St. Joseph Mission at Mescalero with burial to follow at the Mescalero Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lagroneruidoso.com.
Published in Ruidoso News on Feb. 20, 2019
