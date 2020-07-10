Ruth Wilson



Ancho - Ruth Wilson, 90, of Ancho, New Mexico, went peacefully to her eternal home on July 8, 2020.



Ruth was born to Anna and Henry Dishroon of Tahoka, Texas on July 30, 1929, the youngest of eight children. She graduated as Valedictorian of Seagraves High School before moving to Las Cruces, New Mexico, where she worked as a secretary of the Agriculture Economics Department at New Mexico A&M.



As secretary of the Ag Econ department, Miss Dishroon graded student's papers, including the homework of Walton Barney Wilson, a student from Ancho. On September 30, 1949, Ruth and Walt were married and the shy, quiet young woman began a lifelong journey of being a help-meet for Walt and a ranch wife.



Ruth and Walt were both passionate advocates for the ranching industry. Ruth was a founding member of both the New Mexico CowBelles and the Canyon CowBelles. She served a term as State Secretary and Treasurer of New Mexico CowBelles and later was Chaplain of the state organization.



Because of Walt's involvement in many industry boards, they traveled throughout the United States and even internationally on behalf of the cattle industry.



Ruth and Walt had two sons, Alton and Rex, and Ruth was soon making handmade western shirts for the boys, as well as doing all the mending and patching necessary on the ranch. She found creative outlets in needlepoint and knitting, crewel embroidery, huck weavings, hooked rugs, leathercraft and decoupage. She did all the needlepoint for the chairs at My House of Old Things Museum in Ancho and knitted more than 35 sweaters which were sent to needy children through Guideposts Magazine.



She was also a master quilter who made quilts for each of her sons and also designed and cut, pieced and quilted two quilts for New Mexico CowBelles, which were raffled as a fundraiser.



Though she enjoyed all her projects, her capstone project was a Christmas tree designed from family jewelry and hung proudly in her living room year round.



Ruth valued relationships, loved a good conversation and would light up when a visitor came to her door. She valued a one-on-one conversation over a large gathering and never forgot details that had been shared with her. Friends and family remember her quick wit and dry sense of humor.



The most important thing in her life, though, was her Savior. Ruth loved the Lord. She gave Him credit for the good and turned to Him for strength. Her conversations always directed her companions to God. And she was a prayer warrior who faithfully lifted family, friends, acquaintances, prayer requests, and the nation before God's throne. "She was a north star," commented one friend. "Her faith was unwavering."



That faith led Ruth to a lifetime of service. She and Walt were devoted to Nogal Mesa Ranchman's Camp Meeting. Ruth served as Women's Prayer Coordinator of the Camp for 25 years while Walt was General Chairman. She also served on the Ministerial Committee and Registration and Finance Committee.



Ruth and Walt and several other Christian couples started a Vespers service at the annual Cattle Growers meeting so believers from all over the state could worship together.



Her faithfulness was evident in so many areas of life. When young women started a prayer time for the schools, Ruth kept their young children so the women could pray. When the local church started an AWANA children's ministry, Ruth was the one behind the desk, greeting each child as they arrived and keeping the records for the organization.



Though tiny in frame, she was strong in spirit. She survived a train wreck in her early 60s. When widowed, she lived a full life for 29 years without the love of her life.



Ruth is survived by her sons, Alton Wilson and his wife, Stacy, of Canyon, Texas; Rex Wilson and his wife Carol of Ancho. Grandsons include: Justus Wilson and his wife Jessica of Artesia, New Mexico; Kendal Wilson and his wife Chelsea of Carrizozo, New Mexico; and Marshal Wilson and his wife Julie of Mesilla Park, New Mexico. Granddaughter: Lenna Richardson and her husband, Jody, of Amarillo, Texas.



Ruth is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews and five great-grandchildren.



Ruth will be laid to rest on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. at the Ancho Cemetery. This will be an outside service, all are welcome to attend as there is plenty of room to spread the crowd.



Memorial contributions may be made to:



AWANA Children's Ministries, C/o First Baptist Church, Box 829, Carrizozo, New Mexico 88301



Nogal Mesa Ranchman's Camp Meeting, C/O Randy Hutchison, 100 Timberline Drive, Ruidoso, New Mexico 88345



New Mexico Cattle Growers Foundation, PO Box 7157, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87194









