Shawn Forte



Mescalero - I am free, Oh dear Lord, no more anything to hold me down, I am free"



Shawn Jordan Forte Sr. was lifted by the angels of Heaven and taken home to Jesus surrounded by him were all his family, friends, and homies waiting for his presence at the Golden Gates. Shawn Jordan Forte was born on August 27, 1991 in Albuquerque, New Mexico, died October 5, 2020 in Mescalero, New Mexico.



Shawn leaves behind his only and one child "Shawn Jordan Forte "Jr", whom he loved dearly. Shawn is survived by his mother; Alta May Branham and husband Roland H. Branham, his father Jacques Michael Forte, siblings: Ava J. Pollock of El Reno, Oklahoma, Michelle J'Nelle Forte of Stillwater, OK, Royce Forte of Marland, Oklahoma and Sharon Forte of Pawhuaska, Oklahoma, Whitney Balderrama, Dewey KeShon Pollock whom is his nephew but was raised as his brother, Ellis Sago (Forte), Amberlee Fastwolf (Forte), Maurice Shelby Forte all of Mescalero, New Mexico, Michelle Forte and Mistry Forte of Neosho, Missouri. Preceded in death by his brothers: Dewey George Pollock of El Reno, Ok., Frederick Fred Botella; Grandmother's Letitia Antonio Balderrama and Jacqueline Kane Forte of Mescalero, NM. Shawn was blessed with many grandmothers, grandfathers, aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews, nieces, and friends.



Shawn attended Ruidoso Schools and continue to graduate at the New Mexico Youth Challenge Academy in 2009. Shawn will forever be loved, as he was one of a kind of a person who had a big loving generous heart, Shawn was raised to have respect, be kind, help others, and never have ill feelings against another. Shawn loved to do artwork and Tattoos, he leaves behind some beautiful tattoo artwork that will be cherished and talked about forever.



His funeral service will be Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. in the Mescalero Reformed Church with burial to follow at the Mescalero Cemetery.









