Skip (Frederic Fulton III) Farrow
Early Monday, October 7, 2019, Skip (Frederic Fulton III) Farrow, born in St.Louis, Missouri, March 23, 1959, passed quietly, kept company by his beloved kitten, Jasmine. Skip loved his family dearly and was looking so forward to seeing them soon. He left many friends, Craig Lord, with whom he had the most fun and friendship playing golf and having breakfast at Log Cabin, Michele Passow, his devoted friend for 6 years, workmates and various officers and fire crews he delivered so many pizzas to. His friends at Funtrackers, Pizza Hut, and Dominos will miss his fun, salty (yes, Skip, I said salty..), wise counsel, kindness, and amazing, hilarious stories, between sips of his precious Mountain Dew. There'll be a remembrance in his honor at Tall Pines in Midtown, Friday, November 1, from 1-4, all are welcome. We love you, Darlin'.
Published in Ruidoso News from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1, 2019