Ruidoso Downs - Sue Griffith Davis, loving mother and friend to many, passed away in her home on March 19, 2019. She was born on December 6, 1933 in Hobbs, NM to Bruce Griffith and Georgia (Zink) Griffith. She grew up in Green Tree which is now Ruidoso Downs.



Sue was a woman of many firsts. When the Stetson school opened in Ruidoso Downs, she was enrolled in their first class. She was a member of the first graduating class of Verde Valley High School in Sedona, Arizona and the first female to enter Saint John's College in Maryland when it was opened to women.



Sue graduated from New Mexico State University in 1955. While living in Las Cruces NM, and working for White Sands Missile Range, Sue met Smokey Davis. She and Smoky were married and moved to Ruidoso Downs. After the passing of her parents, Sue and Smokey continued the development of Agua Fria and Las Lomas Subdivisions.



Sue, an exceptionally capable woman with great poise and many talents, had a passion for the arts, reading, gardening and architecture. She was an accomplished woodcarver and sculptor. Sue travelled the world, being especially fond of Mexico, where she enjoyed speaking fluent Spanish.



Sue was preceded in death by her parents Bruce and Georgia Griffith, her brother Dan Griffith and his wife Joan, and Smokey, after 38 years of marriage.



Sue is survived by two sons Bret Knight-Mark, and Bruce Mark and his partner Debbie. Three nieces Shaun Brenton and her husband Harry, Dawn Griffith, and Georgia Bates, grandchildren Brittany Cox and her husband Neal and Ian Mark Griffith and two great grand-children Dawson and Cooper Cox, and her life-long friend Marie Allison Wheeler.



Because of her love for dogs, any memorial donations would be most welcome at the Humane Society of Lincoln County. Sue will be cremated, and her ashes spread during a private memorial service.



